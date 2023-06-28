Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $289.64. The company had a trading volume of 190,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,975. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.