Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3,550.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $844.82. The company had a trading volume of 337,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $348.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

