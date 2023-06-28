Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 7,421 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 1,093,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843,338. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

