Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 192,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

