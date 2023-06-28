Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.06. Goldgroup Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

