Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 620,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 597,560 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.93.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 215,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

