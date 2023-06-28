Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.13

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.13 and last traded at C$37.88, with a volume of 257704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.95.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.36 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6414914 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$2,391,204.58. Company insiders own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.