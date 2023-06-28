Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EVR Research LP raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

