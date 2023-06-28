Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 117,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 144,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
See Also
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.