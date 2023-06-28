Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 117,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 144,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded Greenlane Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of C$15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00104 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

