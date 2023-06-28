Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.94

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.94 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.03). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.05), with a volume of 9,247 shares traded.

GFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,542.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

