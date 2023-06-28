Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Tops $521,952.55

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $521,952.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,062.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.00745560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00546632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00058194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.