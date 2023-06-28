Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

