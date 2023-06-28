GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW) Short Interest Down 86.2% in June

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of GSRMW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 262,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 1,698.4% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,908,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,746,937 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Company Profile

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.