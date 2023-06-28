H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 485,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,841. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.53. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

