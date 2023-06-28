Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $24.48 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $16.76 million and $436,985.29 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $24.48 or 0.00080459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,486 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

