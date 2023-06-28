Harvest Finance Price Hits $24.08 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $365,239.42 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $24.08 or 0.00080060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,486 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

