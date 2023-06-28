Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.25

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.25 and traded as high as $47.67. Hawkins shares last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 92,426 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Hawkins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

