Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.25

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.25 and traded as high as $47.67. Hawkins shares last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 92,426 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Hawkins Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Hawkins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Hawkins from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.