Head-To-Head Review: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Coda Octopus Group and Nextracker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Nextracker has a consensus target price of $41.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Nextracker.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.01 $4.30 million $0.43 18.67 Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.90 $1.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Nextracker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coda Octopus Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextracker.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 21.88% 10.78% 9.98% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Nextracker on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); Real time volumetric imaging sonar; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software. It serves to engineering, procurement and construction firms, solar project developers, and owners. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. is a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.