Head to Head Survey: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.82 $3.02 billion $5.68 5.88 Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.27 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -1.24

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 7 7 0 2.40 Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 14.93% 21.68% 2.63% Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

