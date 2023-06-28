Head to Head Survey: WPP (WPP) and Its Peers

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) is one of 81 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare WPP to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WPP and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WPP alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $14.43 billion $844.43 million 7.81 WPP Competitors $1.93 billion $102.41 million 1,951.84

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WPP and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 1 5 0 2.83 WPP Competitors 201 1525 2492 35 2.56

WPP currently has a consensus target price of $1,001.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,752.52%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 121.35%. Given WPP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WPP is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

WPP has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A WPP Competitors -8.17% -8.54% 0.19%

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WPP pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 471.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

WPP beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers advertising, marketing, brand strategies, and campaigns across all media; and provides media planning and buying services. It also provides media investment; data and technology, and content services. The company also offers public relations and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.