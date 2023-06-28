Hedera Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $21.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.69403 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04969525 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $18,859,509.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

