Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.56. 669,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.26.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

