Helen Stephens Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700,307 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,030,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,239,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 345,776 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

