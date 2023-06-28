Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 354.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

