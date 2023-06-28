Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 9%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating) traded down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 1,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

