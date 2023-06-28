Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $175.16 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.16 million and $195,120.22 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.79 or 0.00015899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,140.29 or 0.99949141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.81474024 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $195,259.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

