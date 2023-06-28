HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.18 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $104,509.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00322508 USD and is down -7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $174,197.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

