Hixon Zuercher LLC Invests $213,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.56. 669,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,726. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

