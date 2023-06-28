HM Payson & Co. Acquires 5,751 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 120.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 101,181 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 13,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.32. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

