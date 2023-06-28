HM Payson & Co. Buys 1,148 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 738,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 290,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

