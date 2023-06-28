HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

