HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Trading Up 1.8 %
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
