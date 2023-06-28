HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

