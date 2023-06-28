HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

