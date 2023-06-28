HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $124,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $848.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $350.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

