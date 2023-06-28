HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.02.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.