HM Payson & Co. Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

