HM Payson & Co. Has $48.29 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $48,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

SPGI opened at $391.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

