HM Payson & Co. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after acquiring an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

SHW stock opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

