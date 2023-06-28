HM Payson & Co. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 323,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 192,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.