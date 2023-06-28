HM Payson & Co. Purchases 98,894 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

