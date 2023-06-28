HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

