HM Payson & Co. Sells 11,997 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

