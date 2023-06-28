HM Payson & Co. Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 475,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

