HM Payson & Co. Sells 262 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

