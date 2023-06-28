Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Update

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 2,223.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Trading Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:HIHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 66,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,801. Holiday Island has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Get Holiday Island alerts:

About Holiday Island

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.