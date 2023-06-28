Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.75

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.75 and traded as low as $33.51. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 10,413 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancorp

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,572.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 664,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

