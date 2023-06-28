Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.27

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.