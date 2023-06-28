Horan Securities Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.53. 941,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,192. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

