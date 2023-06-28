Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 651,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

