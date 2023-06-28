Horan Securities Inc. Has $215,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,133. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.48. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

